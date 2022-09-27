Your Photos
Albert Lea celebrates 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event

Albert Lea Celebrates 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event
Albert Lea Celebrates 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday Albert Lea will ring in their 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event.

The event is put on by Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Albert Lea Economic Development Agency.

It allows anyone who wants to own their own business a networking opportunity with other entrepreneurs.

Attendees will also get inspiration to help make their dreams reality from keynote speakers, such as the founder of Culver’s.

This year the event will take place at the Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

