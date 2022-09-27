Your Photos
Community Block Party at SCC promises food and fun

Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can drop by the Community Block Party on the SCC lawn.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can join and meet members of the KEYC New Now family at the community block party on the South Central College lawn.

The party goes on until 2 p.m., but fun’s already started!

KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined us live from SCC.

