Community Block Party at SCC promises food and fun

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can join and meet members of the KEYC New Now family at the community block party on the South Central College lawn.

The party goes on until 2 p.m., but fun’s already started!

KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined us live from SCC.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.