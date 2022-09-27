‘Crime in 2022′ forum with Mankato law enforcement Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato law enforcement will join crime experts for a Crime in 2022 presentation Tuesday night.

It will cover current crime trends and an overview of the criminal justice system plus a discussion on the role key officials play in fighting crime and ways to reduce it in the community.

The event is hosted by The Center of the American Experiment, which aims to build strong relationships between law enforcement agencies and their community.

“People don’t normally get the opportunity to meet with their law enforcement leaders or public safety leaders, so this is just a great opportunity and we’re happy to be part of making that connection,” keynote speaker David Zimmer said.

The presentation will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriot in Mankato.

RSVP online or by calling (612) 428-7005.

