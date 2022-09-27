Frost tonight, dry harvest weather continues

Frost is likely across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late tonight and Wednesday morning. A hard freeze is unlikely, but temperatures will drop into the low 30s. If you have sensitive plants or anything you are concerned about, it would be a good idea to either bring them indoors or cover them. Tonight’s Frost possibility is about the most exciting thing we have going on this week; the only other issue is low humidity and dry conditions that will lead to a slightly elevated grassland fire danger risk tomorrow and into the weekend. Otherwise, sunny, pleasant harvest weather will continue through the weekend and well into next week.

The rest of today will be mostly sunny and not as windy as yesterday. Highs will climb into the low 60s. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Once again, frost is likely so take care of any sensitive plants. This will be our last chance at frost for a while, so if you cover plants tonight you’ll get another couple weeks out of them at least.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will move east of our region on Thursday, shifting our wind to the south, which will bring slightly warmer temperatures. Thursday will be sunny with high temps in the upper 60s. Friday and the weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Dry weather will continue through most of next week, although longer range models do suggest that high temps will drop back into the mid 60s by mid to late week.

