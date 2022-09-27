Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Frost tonight, dry harvest weather continues

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frost is likely across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late tonight and Wednesday morning. A hard freeze is unlikely, but temperatures will drop into the low 30s. If you have sensitive plants or anything you are concerned about, it would be a good idea to either bring them indoors or cover them. Tonight’s Frost possibility is about the most exciting thing we have going on this week; the only other issue is low humidity and dry conditions that will lead to a slightly elevated grassland fire danger risk tomorrow and into the weekend. Otherwise, sunny, pleasant harvest weather will continue through the weekend and well into next week.

The rest of today will be mostly sunny and not as windy as yesterday. Highs will climb into the low 60s. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Once again, frost is likely so take care of any sensitive plants. This will be our last chance at frost for a while, so if you cover plants tonight you’ll get another couple weeks out of them at least.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will move east of our region on Thursday, shifting our wind to the south, which will bring slightly warmer temperatures. Thursday will be sunny with high temps in the upper 60s. Friday and the weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Dry weather will continue through most of next week, although longer range models do suggest that high temps will drop back into the mid 60s by mid to late week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Seasonal, fall weather is here to stick around with our first frost of the season likely tonight.
Seasonal conditions to stick around, first frost likely tonight
Seasonal, fall weather is here to stick around with our first frost of the season likely tonight.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-27-22 - clipped version
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Pleasant harvest weather ahead... Frost possible Tuesday night
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather