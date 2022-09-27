Your Photos
Husband reports wife missing; car found in different state, authorities say

Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is currently missing.(Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are working with police in Louisiana to locate a missing junior high school teacher after her car was found in New Orleans.

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen since.

WVUE reports that the 48-year-old teacher was driving a Lexus RX 300 with Texas license plates, which was recently located in New Orleans.

However, Reynolds was not found with her car, and authorities said the junior high school teacher has not made contact with family or friends since going missing.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it wasn’t immediately clear if Reynolds has a connection to the New Orleans area.

Reynolds is a teacher at Fairview Junior High in the Alvin Independent School District.

The school district shared the following statement regarding the situation:

“The safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time. If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.”

Alvin is a small town of approximately 27,000 people south of Houston.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

