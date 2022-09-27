Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa man sentenced to 7 years for receipt of child pornography

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Shelby County man has been sentenced for having child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa, 53-year-old Kevin Charles Kersten of Harlan was sentenced Sept. 7 to 7 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Department of Justice says in Feb. 2021, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got cybertips that an IP address related to Kersten uploaded child porn files. A search was conducted at Kersten’s residence and electronic devices were seized.

Another cybertip was given during the investigation that another IP address linked to Kersten allegedly uploaded child porn again. A second search was conducted and more electronic evidence was seized.

Forensic examiners allegedly found images and videos of child porn on the devices.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can...
Community Block Party at SCC promises food and fun
MSU - Mankato is taking part in “Minnesota State Month” and as part of the statewide effort,...
MSU Mankato waives October application fees
LIVE: Community Block Party at SCC promises food and fun
Kandiyohi County authorities seize over 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl