Kandiyohi County authorities seize over 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl

Authorities say they found 625 counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills with the presence of fentanyl.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people have been arrested after authorities in Kandiyohi County seize more than 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl.

Kandiyohi County Sherriff’s Office says a 32-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of Willmar, are in custody on First Degree controlled Substance and Firearms-related charges.

Agents executed a search warrant on the 400 block of 15th St. NW in Willmar on Monday.

They say they found 625 counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills with the presence of fentanyl.

According to the sheriff’s office, the male in custody was also in the possession of a firearm and large amount of cash.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

