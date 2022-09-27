Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mental health advocate returns to Mankato

Mental health advocate Emma Benoit is returning to Mankato West and Mankato East High School to present her film, share her story, and help others find hope.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people in the U.S.

”That mental health is such a serious issue. There’s so many that are hurting, and they just need to know that there is hope and there are other choices,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said.

In Mankato, the Greater Mankato Area United Way is partnering with families, schools, and organizations to work toward helping improve the communities’ understanding of this issue. As well as, reducing the stigma around mental health and suicide.

“We want them to speak up, we want them to reach out, we want them to get the help they need,” stated Scott Hare, director of student support services at Mankato Area Public Schools.

Mental health advocate Emma Benoit is returning to Mankato West and Mankato East High School to present her film, share her story, and help others find hope.

She became dedicated to suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt when she was 16 years old.

“It saves lives. It’s all about that. We need her here, we need her to share. They can relate perfectly with her because she went through the same thing that many of our youth are struggling with right now, and it’s all ages of youth that are being affected by it,” Kaus explained. “So it’s wonderful that we’re able to go.”

Mankato Area Public Schools say education is crucial to create awareness and have open discussions.

“It’s important to have the dialogue, it’s important to have the awareness. It’s important that students feel that they can talk about it, whether it’s to their peers, to their parents or to others, to let them know how they’re feeling and get the help they need.”

The Greater Mankato Area United Way has added one more suicide prevention panel event that will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mankato West High School. It is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Mental health advocate returns to Mankato
A red barn next to a picnic table on the Good Council campus in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato’s Living Earth Center faces uncertain future
The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money to find a cure for children with type-one diabetes.
Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally
Holy Rosary Catholic church was closed for four months while interior renovations began.
Local priest renovates his fifth church; Holy Rosary Catholic Church reopens