Mental health advocate returns to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people in the U.S.

”That mental health is such a serious issue. There’s so many that are hurting, and they just need to know that there is hope and there are other choices,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said.

In Mankato, the Greater Mankato Area United Way is partnering with families, schools, and organizations to work toward helping improve the communities’ understanding of this issue. As well as, reducing the stigma around mental health and suicide.

“We want them to speak up, we want them to reach out, we want them to get the help they need,” stated Scott Hare, director of student support services at Mankato Area Public Schools.

Mental health advocate Emma Benoit is returning to Mankato West and Mankato East High School to present her film, share her story, and help others find hope.

She became dedicated to suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt when she was 16 years old.

“It saves lives. It’s all about that. We need her here, we need her to share. They can relate perfectly with her because she went through the same thing that many of our youth are struggling with right now, and it’s all ages of youth that are being affected by it,” Kaus explained. “So it’s wonderful that we’re able to go.”

Mankato Area Public Schools say education is crucial to create awareness and have open discussions.

“It’s important to have the dialogue, it’s important to have the awareness. It’s important that students feel that they can talk about it, whether it’s to their peers, to their parents or to others, to let them know how they’re feeling and get the help they need.”

The Greater Mankato Area United Way has added one more suicide prevention panel event that will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mankato West High School. It is free and open to the public.

