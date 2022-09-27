MSU Mankato waives October application fees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato is taking part in “Minnesota State Month” and as part of the statewide effort, will be waiving its $20 application fee for new undergraduate students.

This applies only to students who apply for admission during the month of October.

MSU is one of 26 colleges and universities in the Minnesota State system waiving its fees this month as part of a push for high school seniors to apply at its schools.

By using Minnesota State’s online application form, prospective students can apply to multiple schools at once.

