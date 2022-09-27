Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU Mankato waives October application fees

FILE - MSU - Mankato is taking part in “Minnesota State Month” and as part of the statewide...
FILE - MSU - Mankato is taking part in “Minnesota State Month” and as part of the statewide effort, will be waiving its $20 application fee for new undergraduate students.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato is taking part in “Minnesota State Month” and as part of the statewide effort, will be waiving its $20 application fee for new undergraduate students.

This applies only to students who apply for admission during the month of October.

MSU is one of 26 colleges and universities in the Minnesota State system waiving its fees this month as part of a push for high school seniors to apply at its schools.

By using Minnesota State’s online application form, prospective students can apply to multiple schools at once.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Authorities say they found 625 counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills with the presence of fentanyl.
Kandiyohi County authorities seize over 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl
Albert Lea Celebrates 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event
Albert Lea celebrates 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event
Seasonal, fall weather is here to stick around with our first frost of the season likely tonight.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-27-22 - clipped version
Scarlets win 3-0.
Mankato West wins in straight sets over Rochester John Marshall