Seasonal conditions to stick around, first frost likely tonight

Our first frost of the season is likely tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s by Wednesday morning, but beyond the chilly night, fall conditions are finally here to stick around.

Today will start off with a chill in the air as temperatures range from the mid-30s into the mid-40s. The good news is, we are looking at another seasonal afternoon as sunshine continues across the area. Temperatures by this afternoon will be hovering in the low-60s with much lighter winds compared to the past several days. Winds will range from 5 to 10 mph with some areas seeing up to 15 mph possible.

Tonight is going to be our first bitter night of the fall season. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-30s by Wednesday morning. Dew points are likely to range from the upper-20s to the mid-30s. This means that dew is likely to form, but with temperatures near the freezing mark (32 degrees), that dew is likely to become frost by Wednesday morning. Thankfully, temperatures won’t be dipping below the freezing mark, which means we are only looking at a frost vs. our first freeze of the season.

Wednesday will start off on the bitter side but will become rather seasonal by the afternoon hours. Following a cold start to the morning with clear skies, partly cloudy skies will gradually move into the area as temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain rather light up to 10 mph throughout the day. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the night as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off partly cloudy with temperatures in the low-40s before gradually becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. As sunshine returns to the area as clouds break apart, temperatures will rise into the mid-60s by the afternoon hours for yet another rather seasonal afternoon in the area. A light breeze is projected to return with winds up to 15 mph but gusts may reach up to 25 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be slightly above average as far as temperatures go by the afternoon hours. Temperatures are likely to rise into the low-70s with mostly sunny skies and a minor breeze mixed in. Winds will continue to range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 possible at times. Friday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

This weekend is looking to be rather pleasant with slightly above average temperatures as highs hover in the low to mid-70s across the area with mostly sunny skies mixed in. Winds through the weekend will range between 5 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times mixed in. Temperatures through the overnight hours this weekend will hover in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Next week is looking to start slightly above average with temperatures continuing to hover in the upper-60s and possibly the low-70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Seasonal temperatures (highs in the low to mid-60s) are projected to return to the area by the end of the week as skies continue to teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.