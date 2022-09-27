Two people and two dogs found dead in Becker County home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people and two dogs were found dead Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement responded to an address along County Highway 6 east of Highway 59 just after 9:00 a.m. When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman and two deceased dogs. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded with their crime scene team.

The bodies of the man and woman are being sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies and identification. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

The sheriff’s office says this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

