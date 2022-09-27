Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Two people and two dogs found dead in Becker County home

(WALB)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people and two dogs were found dead Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement responded to an address along County Highway 6 east of Highway 59 just after 9:00 a.m. When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman and two deceased dogs. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded with their crime scene team.

The bodies of the man and woman are being sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies and identification. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

The sheriff’s office says this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Minnesota
Shell’s Brewery prepares for Oktoberfest
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester
Iowa man sentenced to 7 years for receipt of child pornography
Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can...
Community Block Party at SCC promises food and fun