Vegas attraction closes after 3rd dolphin dies in 5 months: ‘All of us are heartbroken’

A dolphin habitat at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has been temporarily closed after a third mammal death at the attraction in five months. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A dolphin died over the weekend at an attraction on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM Resorts International announced that an 11-year-old dolphin named K2 died on Sept. 24 at The Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

KVVU reports that the dolphin was receiving treatment for a respiratory illness.

The death of K2 marks the third dolphin to die at the facility since April. A 19-year-old dolphin named Maverick died earlier this month and a 13-year-old dolphin named Bella died in April.

“All of us are heartbroken over this tragic loss, especially our amazing animal health and care teams who love and care for our animals on a daily basis,” said Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao.

Kallao said that K2 was a joy to be around after being born at the facility. He said staff watched the dolphin grow and learn, from an infant to an adolescent and finally to an adult.

According to MGM, the attraction is currently closed until further notice after these recent deaths.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

