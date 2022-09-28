City of Mankato hosts affordable housing open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects.

The City hosted one meeting Tuesday afternoon, and another in the evening at the City Council Chambers. The City says the purpose of the meetings was to gain perspective on the needs of residents in a variety of situations and from different backgrounds.

City leaders also wanted to hear what ideas the community has on how to tackle Mankato’s current housing needs.

”We know our community has a full spectrum of housing, from shelter needs to supportive housing, subsidized housing, homeownership... so we are lookng at trying to get feedback from everyone across that full spectrum,” said Nancy Bokelmann, associate director of housing and economic development for the City of Mankato.

The city plans on hosting another set of sessions on October 11.

