A fantastic fall forecast

I really hope you’ve been enjoying our weather the past couple of days, because we have a lot more of this in the forecast. We are going to be stuck in our current weather pattern for the foreseeable future and that will lead to a string of gorgeous fall days that will carry us well into next week. Our only real issue will be low humidity leading to an elevated grassland fire danger risk. Other than that, our harvest forecast is about as good as it gets. Lots of sunshine with highs in the 60s to 70s.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temps in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be clear and frost-free with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezier with high temps in the upper 60s. Wind will be from the south at about 10 to 20 mph, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.

This weekend will be absolutely gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s. While temperatures will drop slightly into next week, this dry, mild pattern will continue through most of next week, possibly even longer.

