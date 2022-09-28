Your Photos
First responders use extricating measures to remove individuals in Dickinson County, IA accident

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DICKINSON CO., Iowa (KTIV) - A two vehicle accident on Sept. 25 in Dickinson County led to multiple injuries.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, a two vehicle accident occurred around 10:11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of County Road M-27 and County Road A-34.

A vehicle driven by Kevin Reverts, 59, of Hartley, Iowa, was northbound on M-27 when the second vehicle driven by Paul Montague, 75, of Middleton, Wisconsin, was westbound on A-34. Montague stopped at the intersection and then proceeded to enter the intersection in front of Reverts, who was unable to avoid colliding with Montague’s vehicle.

Reverts’ vehicle spun around and came to rest in the northwest corner of the intersection, while Montague’s vehicle came to rest in a northwest cornfield.

Montague and his passenger, Joan Montague, were trapped in the vehicle and extricated by mechanical means. It was reported the Montague’s were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

.
