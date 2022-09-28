Hull, IA Casey’s employees reported explosion after flames and smoke appeared

Your Photos
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE:

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - The cause of a fire at Casey’s General Store, 612 Division St., in Hull, Iowa, remains under investigation, according to a news release by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the Sioux County Communications Center received calls of a fire occurring at Casey’s at 7:01 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Hull Fire Department and Hull Ambulance found the roof engulfed by fire. Employees who were inside when the fire started reported an explosion that occurred inside shortly after flames and smoke were seen. All of the employees were able to evacuate safely without sustaining injuries.

The Hull Fire Department was assisted by Rock Valley Fire, Sioux Center Fire and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS:

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Hull, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the fire departments of Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley, as well as the Hull Ambulance, and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a fire at the Casey’s General Store.

The post stated employees were working inside at the time the fire started but escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

