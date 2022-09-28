Hundreds turn out for Community Block Party in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A community block party brought hundreds of people together at South Central College Tuesday in North Mankato.

The event was co-hosted by SCC, the City of North Mankato and KEYC News Now.

Attendees took in the sunshine with live music and lawn games, plus food from local vendors like TNT Eats, Kuchenbecker’s Mini Donuts, Inspire Health and Wellness, Sugar and Spice by Melanie and more.

Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can drop by the Community Block Party on the SCC lawn.

SCC officials said it was a great way to bring some fun to campus.

“We love putting on free events for our students, and this is a great way to have the community join us,” said Shelly McGaw, director of marketing and communications at South Central College. “It has been great, a great partnership with KEYC and the City of North Mankato.”

Hundreds of people attended the block party.

KEYC News Now wants to thank everyone who joined in on the fun.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.