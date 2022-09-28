Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died after a tractor accident on Highway 22
Last night, 70-year-old Michael Wegner was on a tractor, going northbound on Hwy 22. An SUV was also traveling northbound, when the two collided.
The three passengers in the SUV have non-life threatening injuries, and remain at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.
The accident remains under investigation.
