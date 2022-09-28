Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Last night, 70-year old Michael Wegner was on a tractor, going northbound on Highway 22, when he collided with an SUV also going northbound.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died after a tractor accident on Highway 22

Last night, 70-year-old Michael Wegner was on a tractor, going northbound on Hwy 22. An SUV was also traveling northbound, when the two collided.

The three passengers in the SUV have non-life threatening injuries, and remain at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

It’s National Morning show host day, dedicated to getting to know the personalities behind your...
National Morning Show Host Day celebrates on-air AM personalities
Wells man killed in fatal tractor accident in Faribault County
Seasonal conditions will continue through the week before slightly above average temperatures...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-28-22 - clipped version
No. 14 Gustavus Adolphus College spoiled Bethany Lutheran College’s home opener Tuesday, Sept....
No. 14 Gustavus spoils Bethany Lutheran College’s home opener