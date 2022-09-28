Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died after a tractor accident on Highway 22

Last night, 70-year-old Michael Wegner was on a tractor, going northbound on Hwy 22. An SUV was also traveling northbound, when the two collided.

The three passengers in the SUV have non-life threatening injuries, and remain at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.