Mankato East keeps winning streak alive against Albert Lea

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team put their perfect 11-0 record on the line against Albert Lea Tuesday.

The Cougars would go on to win 8-0, with McKenzie Keller finishing the game with a hat trick.

Mankato East will take on the New Ulm Eagles next before taking on New Prague, Owatonna, and Rochester Century to end the season.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.