Mankato East keeps winning streak alive against Albert Lea

By Rob Clark
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team put their perfect 11-0 record on the line against Albert Lea Tuesday.

The Cougars would go on to win 8-0, with McKenzie Keller finishing the game with a hat trick.

Mankato East will take on the New Ulm Eagles next before taking on New Prague, Owatonna, and Rochester Century to end the season.

