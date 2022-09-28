Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

NFL: If Hurricane Ian moves Chiefs-Bucs matchup, game will be played in Minneapolis

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and inside linebacker Devin White (45) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian neared landfall early Wednesday afternoon, threatening much of the Florida peninsula.

College football games have been relocated and rescheduled already. The eyes of the NFL will be focused on the Tampa Bay-Kansas City primetime matchup and whether the game will still play in the Sunshine State.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport stated that should the hurricane force a change of venue, the Chiefs and Buccaneers would square off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Vikings will be overseas on Sunday for their game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

But there is no change to the Super Bowl LV rematch, as of Wednesday at noon.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are slated to kickoff Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

For more Chiefs coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

This year’s topic is “mental health (in)-equity and young people.”
Nobel Conference 58 at Gustavus Adolphus College tackles mental health, young people
It’s National Morning show host day, dedicated to getting to know the personalities behind your...
National Morning Show Host Day celebrates on-air AM personalities
FILE - A portion of Warren St., between Birchwood St. and Maywood Ave., is temporarily closed...
Portion of Warren Street temporarily closed due to water main break
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County