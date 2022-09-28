Your Photos
Nobel Conference 58 at Gustavus Adolphus College tackles mental health, young people

This year’s topic is “mental health (in)-equity and young people.”(Gustavus Adolphus College)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nobel Conference 58 will kicks off today at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

The annual program brings in experts from around the world to discuss different sides of an overarching issue each year.

This year’s topic is “mental health (in)-equity and young people.”

Organizers will cover the issue of mental health in the younger generation amid times of a global pandemic and other social inequities.

The conference is happening today and tomorrow, 5:00-6:30 p.m., at the Schaefer Art Gallery at Gustavus Adolphus College.

All lectures and panel discussions will be live-streamed and archived on the conference’s website.

Tickets can be purchased online.

