Portion of Warren Street temporarily closed due to water main break

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling along Warren Street should make alternate travel arrangements.

A portion of Warren St., between Birchwood St. and Maywood Ave., is temporarily closed because of a water main break.

Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen later today.

To stay informed about Mankato and road closures, visit the City of Mankato’s website.

