Seasonal week continues, pleasant weekend in the works

Temperatures and conditions will continue to reflect fall with highs mainly in the 60s for the remainder of this week before slightly above average temperatures in the 70s move in for a pleasant weekend.

Today will start off feeling like winter with temperatures in the 30s across the area. Thankfully, as the sun rises through the morning hours, temperatures will follow. By this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s with sunshine sticking around despite a few clouds here and there, and light winds in the mix. Tonight will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy but remain mild as temperatures dip into the 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off with temperatures in the 40s through the morning hours. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy through the morning and afternoon hours as temperatures gradually rise into the mid-60s. A light breeze will likely return to the area with winds ranging between 10- and 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times. Thursday night will remain quiet despite partly cloudy skies in the area. Temperatures will dip into the upper-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will be rather pleasant despite a minor breeze in the area. We will see mostly sunny skies with some partial cloudiness here and there. Temperatures will be great with highs in the low-70s through the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy, ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Friday night will remain quiet with partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will remain on the pleasant side with a mix of mostly sunny skies and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures through the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday will remain pleasant with highs hovering in the low-70s. Winds will die down a tad, ranging from 5 mph to 15 mph through the weekend with no rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures overnight through the weekend will range in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Next week will start off on the warmer side before temperatures gradually return back to seasonal by the end of the week. Monday will start off with highs in the upper-60s and mostly sunny skies. By Friday, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-60s. Skies throughout the week will teeter between mostly sunny to mostly cloudy at times. There is one minor rain chance possible. An isolated shower or two is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning as a weak cold front moves through the area. This will cause a shift in winds and the minor drop in temperatures back to seasonal by the end of the week.

