St. Clair’s Jason Anderson receives Golden Apple Award

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - For 29 years and counting, Jason Anderson inspires his students and colleagues through his positive attitude, ways of meeting students where they’re at, and willingness to help out in any way.

All of these aspects hit the heart of what it means to be a Golden Apple Award recipient.

“I want them to understand the whole thing. I don’t want a mile-wide, inch-deep. I’d rather have the mile-deep, maybe an inch-wide,” golden apple award recipient Jason Anderson said.

Out of his 29 total years of teaching, Anderson has been teaching at St. Clair Public Schools for about 24 years.

One of Anderson’s daily goals is to push his students to believe in themselves in and out of the classroom.

As a physical-education and pre-college math teacher, Anderson reminds his students every day that each student has the possibility and ability to understand math.

“The one thing we’ve known is a lot of kids hear, ‘no,’ ‘you can’t do this or that,’ and when it comes to math if you hear that enough then kids quit. And that’s just not where we want to be in mathematics. We want kids to feel positive, it’s okay to make a mistake, but how do you fix it,” Anderson said.

But Anderson takes his teachings farther than regular school hours.

The night before a test, Anderson sets aside extra time outside of his schedule to help students truly understand their work.

To Anderson, the students come first.

“I have 30 kids come in, and I have 30 kids in the classroom- they all show up and they really seem to thrive off that. I teach them how to study, too,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s colleagues find that they are affected by Anderson’s attitude toward teaching.

“He just reminds myself each and every day that put the students first, come with a positive attitude, and it isn’t a job here- you’re showing up for the kids,” St Clair public schools social studies teacher David Macela said.

“Stay positive. Stay positive and it’ll make the kids feel special and they’ll do just about anything for you,” Anderson said.

