Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Weekly state high school football rankings

FILE - Minnesota High School Football state rankings for the week of Sept. 28, 2022. Rankings...
FILE - Minnesota High School Football state rankings for the week of Sept. 28, 2022. Rankings are based on the votes of media members across the state of Minnesota.(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Minnesota High School Football state rankings for the week of Sept. 28, 2022. Rankings are based on the votes of media members across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 4-0 80

2. Prior Lake 4-0 70

3. Rosemont 4-0 61

4. Stillwater 4-0 53

5. Eden Prairie 3-1 50

6. Lakeville South 3-1 45

7. Woodbury 4-0 31

8. Shakopee 3-1 24

9. Forest Lake 4-0 17

10. Minnestonka 3-1 11

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (8) 4-0 89

2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 4-0 79

3. Elk River 4-0 71

4. Mahtomedi 4-0 66

5. Chanhassen 4-0 47

6. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-0 42

7. Rochester Mayo 4-0 41

8. Spring Lake Park 3-1 27

9. Sauk Rapida-Rice 4-0 14

10. St. Francis 4-0 11

Others receiving votes: St. Paul Harding/Humboldt (4-0) 7, Waconia (3-1) 2.

CLASS 4A

1. Rocori (7) 5-0 88

2. Stewartville (2) 4-0 85

3. Simley 4-0 67

4. Hutchinson 3-1 54

5. Mound Westonka 4-0 50

6. Marshall 4-0 46

7. Grand Rapids 4-0 35

8. Becker 3-1 31

9. North Branch 4-0 18

10. Detroit Lakes 4-0 15

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels (3-1) 8, Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 4, Princeton (3-1) 4.

CLASS 3A

1. Cannon Falls (8) 4-0 89

2. Esko (1) 4-0 77

3. Pierz (1) 4-0 69

4. Milaca 4-0 57

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4-0 54

6. Dassel-Cokato 3-1 39

7. Aitkin 4-0 38

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-0 32

9. Waseca 3-1 20

10. Watertown-Mayer 3-1 13

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Henry (4-0) 4, Rochester Lourdes (3-1) 4, New London-Spicer (3-1) 2.

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (7) 4-0 87

2. Minneapolis North 4-0 74

3. Caledonia (2) 4-0 73

4. Barnesville 4-0 66

5. Jackson Co. Central 4-0 53

6. Pipestone Area 4-0 44

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 4-0 37

8. Kimball Area 4-0 21

9. Concordia Academy 4-0 18

10. Norwood YA 4-0 7

(tie) St. Clair/Loyola 4-0 7

Others receiving votes: Blue Earth Area (3-1) 5, Rush City (4-0) 3.

CLASS 1A

1. BOLD (5) 4-0 82

2. Lester Prairie 4-0 58

(tie) New York Mills (1) 4-0 58

4. Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 53

(tie) Mayer Lutheran (2) 3-1 53

6. Fillmore Central 4-0 46

7. Lakeview 4-0 44

8. Deer River 4-0 39

9. Minneota 3-1 34

10. Ottertail Central 4-0 17

Others receiving votes: Martin County West (4-0) 8, Red Lake County Central (4-0) 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (3-1) 1.

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (4) 4-0 80

2. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 4-0 71

3. Lanesboro (1) 4-0 65

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0 61

5. Hills-Beaver Creek 4-0 58

6. Spring Grove (1) 4-0 45

(tie) Verndale (1) 4-0 45

8. Renville County West 4-0 36

9. Kittson County Central 4-0 24

10. Cherry 4-0 6

Others receiving votes: Hancock (3-1) 4, Norman Co. East/U-H (4-0) 2.

____

The panel of media voters: Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time with...
LIV Golf refutes report of deal to buy TV time on FS1
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety...
NFL: If Hurricane Ian moves Chiefs-Bucs matchup, game will be played in Minneapolis
No. 14 Gustavus Adolphus College spoiled Bethany Lutheran College’s home opener Tuesday, Sept....
No. 14 Gustavus spoils Bethany Lutheran College’s home opener
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 14 Gustavus Adolphus vs. Bethany Lutheran