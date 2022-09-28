Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Xcel Energy to send support to Florida as Hurricane Ian hits the coast

Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

According to Xcel Energy, it is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently on their way to Florida.

The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane.

The line workers are from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico and Texas.

“When the call for help comes in, Xcel Energy and the entire electric industry answers that call,” Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy said. “When our customers experience adverse conditions, we know that they would do the same for us. It’s imperative that the electric companies work together to ensure the resiliency of our essential product as storm volatility increases.”

Xcel Energy is part of the Edison Electric Institute’s Mutual Assistance program. Electric companies use this program as a voluntary partnership of electric companies from across the country to help speed restoration.

For more about mutual assistance and Hurricane Ian visit here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
First responders use extricating measures to remove individuals in Dickinson County, IA accident
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety...
NFL: If Hurricane Ian moves Chiefs-Bucs matchup, game will be played in Minneapolis
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover