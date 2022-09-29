Your Photos
American Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota respond to Hurricane Ian

By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers from the American Red Cross are stepping in to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Some crews from Minnesota have already traveled down to southeast Florida to provide disaster relief services.

On Tuesday, 50+ volunteers from the Minnesota and Dakotas Region were already deployed or on standby waiting to help those in need.

Three emergency response vehicles from Fargo, Duluth and Minneapolis also headed south, packed with food and other relief items.

“They felt such a desire and need to go help the people impacted by this storm that they are setting off on their way. These people work 12 to 16 hour days,” said Leah Pockrandt, Executive Director at American Red Cross serving Southwest Minnesota. “They are truly giving of their hearts.”

You can support disaster relief by giving online or signing up to volunteer.

