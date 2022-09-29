Areas to be aware of for breast cancer awareness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaching, and Katie Couric’s recent diagnosis -- it can be a good idea for people to revisit health information. With the overall average risk of a woman developing breast cancer at about 13%, early detection of the illness is paramount.

“When you can catch a breast cancer when it’s new and young before it has spread and gained the mutations necessary to evade the immune system and move through the body,” said Dr. Adam Cole, radiology at Mayo Clinic Health System.” “If you catch it then, the vast majority of women, you just cut it out and you’re done. And you go on with the rest of your life. That’s how we want to do it. That’s where those self exams and screen mammography’s come into play.”

When it comes to how to detect, self-examination is a tool that should begin at about age 20 for women. But awareness for what to look for informs the entire process.

“... Something you can point to and put your finger on it. And you can say, ‘this spot right here is not normal.’ Especially if it does not move, a fixed little marble, even if it’s not painful. That is a very common way cancer can show up. That’s the classic thing you should look for,” said Dr. Cole.

Advice can vary for when to seek professional services for screening, but most hospitals would agree that at about age 40 is when to get a 3D mammogram and a screening. If health insurance or money is a preventative issue for screening, there are free programs in Minnesota. Some tips ahead of Awareness Month are: utilizing the correct resources, knowing what to look for yourself, and when to think about professional screenings.

