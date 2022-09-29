Your Photos
Bill introduced in Senate to improve mental health care

Sen. Tina Smith’s bill aims to address the lack of mental health insurance coverage.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) has introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate that aims to improve health insurance coverage for mental health.

According to Smith, 70% of health insurance companies are not providing equal coverage options for physical and mental health concerns.

Smith’s bill aims to address the lack of mental health insurance coverage.

Through the bill, the Department of Labor would fine health insurance companies that fail to provide coverage for mental health, even though it is required by law to do so.

The original law, the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, was passed 14 years ago by Minnesota’s late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone.

”I sit in his seat in the United States Senate, and it means a lot to me to be able to continue his work and to push that forward in a state like Minnesota, which has a strong reputation for making sure that people get the health care that they need,” Smith said.

Now that it has been at the committee level, Smith hopes the bill next moves through the Senate.

