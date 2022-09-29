Your Photos
Blue Earth County Sheriff candidate forums today

Greater Mankato Growth is holding a forum between Blue Earth County Sheriff candidates Paul...
Greater Mankato Growth is holding a forum between Blue Earth County Sheriff candidates Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal tonight at the Blue Earth County Library.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County residents have an opportunity to hear from their candidates for sheriff tonight.

Greater Mankato Growth is holding a forum between candidates Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal tonight at the Blue Earth County Library.

The forum goes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is moderated by Andy Wilke with Greater Mankato Growth and KEYC News Now’s Lisa Cownie.

This is the first contested sheriff’s race in Blue Earth County since 1994 when outgoing sheriff Brad Peterson won the position.

The forum will also be recorded and made available on line via KTV Public Access.

For more information about this, as well as all other candidate forums, visit Greater Mankato Growth.

