Breezy with sprinkle chances possible, pleasant fall weather this weekend

The end of this week will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with sprinkle chances and a breeze mixed in ahead of this pleasant fall weather for this weekend.

Today will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy through the day as a breeze works its way into the area. Temperatures may be starting on the chilly side again, but by this afternoon temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-60s. Winds will also increase from up to 10 mph this morning to up to 20 mph this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Tonight will remain partly cloudy with a minor breeze up to 15 mph possible. With the partial cloudiness, a few sprinkles are possible through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue to teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise from the low-50s in the morning hours into the upper-60s and low-70s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain on the breezy side up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Friday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with more sprinkle chances to a light drizzle possible as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

This weekend is looking to be on the beautiful side weather wise. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 70s and winds up to 15 mph possible. Sunday will continue on that trend with a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage as temperatures continue to hover around the 70 degree mark through the afternoon hours as light winds stick around.

The start of next week will remain on the warmer side with highs around the 70 degree mark on Monday, but a weak cold front Monday night into Tuesday will bring some minor rain chances Monday night and Tuesday, as well as drop temperatures back to seasonal with highs in the upper-50s by the end of the week/start of next weekend.

