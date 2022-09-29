Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend.

The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures.

It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter the financial circumstances.

But people in need must take action to have CWR protection.

“If you get behind on your gas or electric bill, you need to reach out to your vendor. You can’t just assume that the Cold Weather Rule is going to protect you, because it will not, ”said Sheila Ous, Energy Assistance Program Manager at Minnesota Valley Action Council. “We are very lucky to have something that protects us during those cold winter nights and days.”

CWR payment plans can be set up anytime while the law’s in effect. That’s until April 30.

Call your natural gas, electric, municipal utility, or electric cooperative for more information or contact the Commission’s Consumer Affairs Office at consumer.puc@state.mn.us or 651-296-0406.

