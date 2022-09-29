Your Photos
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEAR PRINCETON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A scary scene along a Minnesota highway when a car burst into flames after hitting a deer.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department says it happened early in the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28 along Hwy. 47 near Dalbo, MN.

Authorities say after the car started on fire, people driving by stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Crews closed the road while they got the fire under control.

The deer did not survive the crash, but authorities are not saying if anyone else was seriously hurt.

Dalbo, MN is just northeast of Princeton, MN.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

