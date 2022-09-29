Dry, mild fall weather continues

The forecast has not changed one bit. Dry, pleasant weather will continue through the rest of this week, the weekend and all of next week. While a random, isolated sprinkle or two will be possible here or there, the overall 10 Day Forecast is all about sunshine and comfortable autumn temperatures. No frost either. If your plants survived Tuesday night, you’ll get at least another week or two out of them as we’re not expecting a frost/freeze anytime soon.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Gusts to 25 mph are possible across much of southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with slightly higher gusts of 30 to 35 mph possible west of US Highway 71. Be careful in the fields. The wind combined with low humidity has resulted in an elevated grassland fire danger risk. Tonight will be mostly clear with low temps dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday will be very similar to today, mostly sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend will be absolutely gorgeous. Both Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and not too windy with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Dry, comfortable weather will continue through most of next week. High temps will remain above average - in the low 70s - through midweek, with temperatures falling slightly later in the week. Long range models are suggesting that this dry, warmer than average weather pattern will continue beyond the scope of our 10 Day Forecast. Not great news for those suffering from a lack of rain, but certainly good for harvest.

