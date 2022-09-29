Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, July 10, 2022. The Associated Press and other news organizations are suing officials in Uvalde after months of refusal to publicly release records related to the May 2022 shooting at the elementary school.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press and KEN MILLER
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.

The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

It was filed Wednesday by one parent whose child was wounded in the shooting and two parents whose children were on campus at the time.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from the Uvalde school district, the city, law enforcement, a gun manufacturer, three individuals and others.

The defendants either declined comment or did not return messages. Attorneys for the parents say this is the first federal lawsuit related to the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Minnesota Power filed a request with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) Monday.
Minnesota Power’s ‘cold weather rule’ begins Saturday
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden’s Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region
FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond sales drop 26%; tries to avoid bankruptcy
Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a...
Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war