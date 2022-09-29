Historic Highway 99 bridge scheduled to be repaired

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on the Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge at St. Peter should watch out for lane restrictions.

On Oct. 4-5, crews will be making repairs to the bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge with a flagging operation in place.

Weather permitting, crews should complete the repairs by Oct. 5.

The repairs to the historic bridge come after a vehicle struck it earlier this summer, causing damage to overhead steel beams.

MnDOT encourages motorists to check their vehicle’s height and loads before traveling, especially equipment on a trailer.

