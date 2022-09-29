MCHS celebrates 150 years of healthcare in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont is celebrating 150 years of health care in the community tonight.

The public is invited to an event commemorating the achievement alongside Mayo Clinic Health System, which is also celebrating 30 years this year.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m., this afternoon, and goes until 6 p.m.

Festivities kick off with a short program at the Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont clinic at 4:45 p.m.

Refreshments will be served as community members dive into the history of health care in the Fairmont area with experts there to answer questions.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.