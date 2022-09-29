Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent

A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son Eli Hart, is mentally competent and can assist in her own defense.(Minneapolis Police)
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist in her own defense.

Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.

Orono Police pulled Thaler over after she was spotted driving her car on a wheel rim and with a window smashed out.

She was arrested after officers found the boy’s body in the trunk.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Breezy conditions with sprinkle chances possible to close this week before a weekend full of...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-29-22 - clipped version
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
Bill introduced in Senate to improve mental health care
Prep Athlete: Waseca’s O’Brien leads by example for the Bluejays
Prep Athlete: Waseca’s O’Brien leads by example for the Bluejays
Prep Athlete: Waseca’s O’Brien leads by example for the Bluejays