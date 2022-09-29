Your Photos
Minnesota Power’s ‘cold weather rule’ begins Saturday

Minnesota Power is reminding customers struggling to pay their energy bills this winter that there are options available.
Minnesota Power filed a request with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) Monday.
By Carly Jones
Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- Minnesota Power is reminding customers struggling to pay their energy bills this winter that there are options available.

Payment plans are offered and some may be eligible for the Energy Assistance Program Dollars.

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule is in place from Oct. 1 to April 30 each year, protecting people from having their power disconnected during the coldest months of the year.

“We know some of our customers are facing challenging financial times and we’re here to help provide

options for managing their electric bills,” said Tina Koecher, director of Customer Experience

Operations.

“As the weather turns colder, we want to ensure customers avoid any interruption to their service, so it’s important to be aware of the state’s Cold Weather Rule, which protects eligible residential customers from service disconnection.”

