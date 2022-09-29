Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU’s ‘High School Musical’ production to feature area high school students

Theater season at Minnesota State University, Mankato officially begins this weekend, but there are a few younger faces lining the stage.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Theater season at Minnesota State University, Mankato officially begins this weekend, but there are a few younger faces lining the stage.

The college is starting off the year by performing Disney’s “High School Musical.”

With the show, MSU invited high school students from around the area to audition for roles in the show, and involved students said that the show has been a great opportunity to learn about what theater is like at a higher level than what they’re used to.

“Here it’s really professional. It’s like you have to like, learn your choreography and learn the music, and it’s like real experience for the real world, since it’s like professional theater. And it’s just, I love every moment of it. I feel like I’m really acting on stage as if I was in a professional show because it’s really professional here,” said Mankato West junior Saarah Hassan.

Around a fifth of the show’s cast is made up of area high school students, representing Mankato East, West and St. Clair.

Show directors said that they’re glad to have had such high interest from the community, and say that the younger students have adjusted well, despite the faster pace being a culture shock to some.

“I think at first some of them were overwhelmed with how quickly we move. Within the first four days of rehearsal, we had taught all the music and half of the dance numbers for this show. But they’re great students, and they absolutely, you know, they reached for the high bar that we set, so they’re doing great,” Musical Theatre Director Nicholas Wayne said.

The show will run for the next two weekends starting Thursday, wrapping up on Oct. 9.

General admission tickets to the Mainstage Musical are $24.

Visit Minnesota State’s website to purchase tickets, view the full schedule, or find more information.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

MSU’s ‘High School Musical’ production to feature area high school students
The stage is set for the 2022 Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn....
Gustavus’ 58th annual Nobel Conference highlights youth mental health
Gustavus’ 58th annual Nobel Conference highlights youth mental health
FILE - Runners line up at the starting line of the 2021 Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16,...
Volunteers sought for Mankato Marathon