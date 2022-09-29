MSU’s ‘High School Musical’ production to feature area high school students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Theater season at Minnesota State University, Mankato officially begins this weekend, but there are a few younger faces lining the stage.

The college is starting off the year by performing Disney’s “High School Musical.”

With the show, MSU invited high school students from around the area to audition for roles in the show, and involved students said that the show has been a great opportunity to learn about what theater is like at a higher level than what they’re used to.

“Here it’s really professional. It’s like you have to like, learn your choreography and learn the music, and it’s like real experience for the real world, since it’s like professional theater. And it’s just, I love every moment of it. I feel like I’m really acting on stage as if I was in a professional show because it’s really professional here,” said Mankato West junior Saarah Hassan.

Around a fifth of the show’s cast is made up of area high school students, representing Mankato East, West and St. Clair.

Show directors said that they’re glad to have had such high interest from the community, and say that the younger students have adjusted well, despite the faster pace being a culture shock to some.

“I think at first some of them were overwhelmed with how quickly we move. Within the first four days of rehearsal, we had taught all the music and half of the dance numbers for this show. But they’re great students, and they absolutely, you know, they reached for the high bar that we set, so they’re doing great,” Musical Theatre Director Nicholas Wayne said.

The show will run for the next two weekends starting Thursday, wrapping up on Oct. 9.

General admission tickets to the Mainstage Musical are $24.

Visit Minnesota State’s website to purchase tickets, view the full schedule, or find more information.

