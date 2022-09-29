No weapons or injuries following incident at Waseca Central School building

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca were called to the Waseca Public Schools Central Building Thursday.

In a release from the city, just before 11 AM, police say they were called to the report of gunshots on the third floor of the Central Building on Elm Avenue.

During their investigation, authorities found that a student behavioral issue was the source of the noises heard. Authorities say out of an abundance of caution and during their investigation, the school was placed on lockdown while the building was cleared and all students were accounted for. The student was located and secured.

No students or staff were injured and no weapons were found. Authorities say the school was returned to district control at 11:49 AM.

