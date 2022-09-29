Road closures to be expected during Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is advising residents of road closures during this year’s Mankato Marathon.

City staff said that traffic disruptions will be minimal on Oct. 14 and 15, during races.

On Friday, Poplar Street from A Street to Sibley Parkway will close at 2 p.m.-10 a.m. Saturday.

Sibley Parkway will close the same day from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Front St. will be closed from 3 a.m.-4 p.m.

Portions of Stoltzman Road will close from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

There are other areas where delays are expected.

For more information, visit the Mankato Marathon online.

