Volunteers sought for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon is a few weeks away and the event is in need of volunteers.

The event runs Oct. 14-15.

Organizers are looking for volunteers in groups of four to eight people. They also need course marshals who support runners along the course with cheer zones and water stops.

Visit Mankato says that it takes nearly 500 volunteers to keep the Mankato Marathon events running smoothly.

Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more is encouraged to visit the Mankato Marathon’s website.

