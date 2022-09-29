Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Women’s Health and Fitness Day: From working out to recovery

Women’s Health and Fitness Day: From working out to recovery (Part 1)
Women’s Health and Fitness Day: From working out to recovery (Part 1)
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To recognize National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Kelsey and Lisa took some time on Kato Living to offer tips to stay in shape.

WORKING OUT AND NUTRITION

Kelsey and Lisa spoke with Riley Hiller from All-Star Nutrition to talk about nutrition and supplements to help you make the most out of your workouts.

To recognize National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Kelsey and Lisa took some time on Kato Living to offer tips to stay in shape.

POST-WORKOUT RECOVERY

To recognize National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Kelsey and Lisa took some time on Kato Living to offer tips to stay in shape.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Comfort Foods 101: What you should know
Comfort Foods 101: What you should know
Comfort Foods 101: What you should know
Comfort Foods 101: What you should know
Women’s Health and Fitness Day: From working out to recovery (Part 2)
Women’s Health and Fitness Day: From working out to recovery (Part 2)
Women’s Health and Fitness Day: From working out to recovery (Part 1)
Women’s Health and Fitness Day: From working out to recovery (Part 1)