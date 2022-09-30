Your Photos
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire

A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County.

According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township.

No one was hurt, but the building was full of turkeys at the time of the fire.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Morton Fire Department, and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing the investigation.

