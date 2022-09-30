30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire

BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County.

According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township.

No one was hurt, but the building was full of turkeys at the time of the fire.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Morton Fire Department, and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing the investigation.

