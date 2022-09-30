Your Photos
BLC sweeps double header against North Central

By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran College men’s and women’s soccer teams won Thursday night’s home matchups against North Central.

The men won 8-1, with freshmen Antonio Lima and Matteo Fustinoni leading the Vikings with two goals each.

The women won 4-0 with four different Vikings scoring.

Both teams will travel to St. Paul Saturday to face Northwestern.

