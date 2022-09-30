BLC sweeps double header against North Central

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran College men’s and women’s soccer teams won Thursday night’s home matchups against North Central.

The men won 8-1, with freshmen Antonio Lima and Matteo Fustinoni leading the Vikings with two goals each.

The women won 4-0 with four different Vikings scoring.

Both teams will travel to St. Paul Saturday to face Northwestern.

