Fairmont health care history celebrated with Mayo Clinic Health System

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, the Fairmont community celebrated 150 years of patient care in Martin County, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont.

“Well, when you think back to the mid-1800s and what the doctors at that time had to do and how health care was handled at that time, the evolution has just been amazing,” Martin County Historical Society Executive Director Lenny Tvedten said.

“When you think of all the changes in health care over the last 150 years, there’s a couple of things that remain the same. Notably, that’s our community support, but that’s also our dedicated staff that always putting our patients first,” said Amy Long, an administrator for the Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont.

“And the fact that we have access to Mayo facilities, both here and in Rochester, is very significant, too, for the health care of everybody in this area,” Tvedten added.

But health care in Fairmont started small in 1871 after Dr. David Hunt became the first physician to practice medicine in Fairmont.

“The first hospital was built in 1914 by Dr. Hunt, and his son, Roscoe Hunt. And then it evolved,” Tvedten said.

After the Hunt Hospital was torn down, the next hospital transformed into the Fairmont Community Hospital in 1928.

At the community celebration on Thursday evening, hospital items secured by the Martin County Historical Society were on display for attendees to compare and contrast modern and historic health care tools.

“The medical advances, and the machines, and the things they use compared to the 1850s,1920s, it’s really significantly different,” Tvedten said.

In 1997, the Mayo Clinic Health System took over Fairmont’s clinical practice and then took hospital practice in 2001.

Now, the Mayo Clinic Health System celebrates its 30-year milestone in Fairmont and surrounding areas.

“Health care is a cornerstone of a community. And we are grateful for the community’s support,” Long said.

