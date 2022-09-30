Your Photos
A Fantastic fall weekend

Low 70s all weekend... Cooler temps by late next week
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Get ready for a fantastic fall weekend! There will be plenty of sunshine and just a light breeze with high temps in the low 70s all weekend. Perfect for checking out the fall colors or rolling through the bean field in the S680 or the 2388. A system to our west will send a couple weak waves of energy our way throughout the weekend, but that won’t bring much more than a few clouds and scattered sprinkles. Temperatures will remain above average through Tuesday. A powerful cold front will blast across the plains by Wednesday and Thursday, bringing much cooler temperatures and the possibility of frost or even a freeze by late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. The wind will gradually decrease to 5 to 15 mph by late afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few on and off sprinkles possible. Temps will drop into the low 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Wind will be from the southeast at about 5 to 15 mph both days. This dry, mild weather pattern will continue through Monday and Tuesday.

A powerful cold front will move across the region by mid week, bringing a chance of scattered showers late Tuesday and Tuesday night followed by much cooler temperatures later in the week. High temps will drop into the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday, falling into the low to mid 50s by Thursday. With this cooler airmass, we will be watching for the possibility of frost late next week into the weekend. After our temperatures bottom out late next week, long range models are hinting that dry conditions will continue and temperatures will rebound a bit into the weekend and beyond.

Have a great weekend!

