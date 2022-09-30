Fire destroys sow barn near East Chain

EAST CHAIN, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire destroyed a sow farm near East Chain on Thursday.

It happened at the Hugoson Pork sow farm, near East Chain, around 3:30 a.m..

More than 10 fire departments from the surrounding area responded. No injuries to staff or emergency responders were reported.

In a release on Facebook, Hugoson Pork says a majority of the facility is considered a total loss.

