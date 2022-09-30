Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fire destroys sow barn near East Chain

It happened on Thursday at the Hugoson Pork sow farm, near East Chain, around 3:30 a.m..
It happened on Thursday at the Hugoson Pork sow farm, near East Chain, around 3:30 a.m..(AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CHAIN, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire destroyed a sow farm near East Chain on Thursday.

It happened at the Hugoson Pork sow farm, near East Chain, around 3:30 a.m..

More than 10 fire departments from the surrounding area responded. No injuries to staff or emergency responders were reported.

In a release on Facebook, Hugoson Pork says a majority of the facility is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by Natasha Frost from South Central MN Food Recovery.
Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day
FILE - A detour that has been in place since July 25 is expected to be removed today.
Hwy 19 Henderson project nearly complete
Pleasant temperatures will stick around through the weekend despite cloudy skies and light rain...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-30-22 - clipped version
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Rochester John Marshall
Mankato East defeats RJM on the road