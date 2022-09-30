Hwy 19 Henderson project nearly complete

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 19 project near Henderson is nearly complete.

A detour that has been in place since July 25th is expected to be removed by 3 p.m. today.

More work will be conducted in the winter to install barrier gate arms under traffic, where drivers are asked to use caution.

MnDOT crews worked over the summer to elongate the lowest portion of the highway in anticipation for the future Highway 93 floodway project, which will raise the road by eight feet.

Roadway smoothing, advanced flood signing was added as well as improvements to erosion control and safety improvements.

The project cost was around $2.36 million and was awarded to Midwest Contracting, LLC.

