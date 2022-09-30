Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hwy 19 Henderson project nearly complete

FILE - A detour that has been in place since July 25 is expected to be removed today.
FILE - A detour that has been in place since July 25 is expected to be removed today.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 19 project near Henderson is nearly complete.

A detour that has been in place since July 25th is expected to be removed by 3 p.m. today.

More work will be conducted in the winter to install barrier gate arms under traffic, where drivers are asked to use caution.

MnDOT crews worked over the summer to elongate the lowest portion of the highway in anticipation for the future Highway 93 floodway project, which will raise the road by eight feet.

Roadway smoothing, advanced flood signing was added as well as improvements to erosion control and safety improvements.

The project cost was around $2.36 million and was awarded to Midwest Contracting, LLC.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by Natasha Frost from South Central MN Food Recovery.
Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day
It happened on Thursday at the Hugoson Pork sow farm, near East Chain, around 3:30 a.m..
Fire destroys sow barn near East Chain
Pleasant temperatures will stick around through the weekend despite cloudy skies and light rain...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-30-22 - clipped version
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Rochester John Marshall
Mankato East defeats RJM on the road